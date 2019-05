- Police are asking for help identifying and finding a person of interest connected to a mother and father of three found dead hours and miles apart in Detroit over the holiday weekend.

A 27-year-old man, identified as Maleek Slater by family, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Barham Street near East Outer Drive. Then around 11:30 a.m., a 25-year-old woman, identified by family as Clarinda Rose, was also found dead in the 4000 block of Pennsylvania near Canfield Street.

Family said they are the parents of three girls and were last seen with each other. Police said they were seen with the person of interest on Sunday, May 26, earlier that evening.

MORE:

The suspect was seen getting into a silver Chrysler 300.

Detroit Police Assistant Chief David LeValley said they were either dumped at those locations and killed elsewhere, or could have possibly been killed at those locations separately.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP. You can remain anonymous.