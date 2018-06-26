Police: Man with marijuana in pockets hit by car fleeing from I-94 crash

A man hit on I-94 after an early morning crash could now be facing drug charges.

Michigan State Police say the man crashed in the eastbound lanes at the 13 Mile road overpass at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.



He then tried to run across the freeway and was hit by another vehicle.



MSP says the man was driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle and his pockets were filled with marijuana that appeared to be packaged for delivery.



The suspect was taken to the hospital. Police are now working on a warrant for drug possession and fleeing the scene of the crash. His name has not been released yet by investigators.