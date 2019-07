- Police are investigating after a mother in Ferndale was found dead after she was reported missing.

Police sent out a missing person alert for 28-year-old Lily Camara on July 5, after her loved ones said she hadn't been seen or heard from since the evening of July 2. Then, on July 7 police said her body had been found.

Police haven't given much information yet except to say that there are "strong indications" that Camara is a victim of a homicide.

Police haven't given any details about how she may have died. Police also didn't say where her body was found.

Camara leaves behind two young children.

We're told police are still looking for Camara's vehicle, a 2017 black Ford Edge with the Michigan license plate DQX9931.

If you see the car or know anything about what may have happened to Camara, you're asked to call the Ferndale police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, where you'll remain anonymous.

