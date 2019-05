- Police have released pictures and are asking for help identifying a man accused of carjacking an Iraq war veteran on Memorial Day on Detroit's west side.

Daniel Chapman, who served two tours in Iraq, suffers from PTSD, and is currently on crutches due to a broken ankle, was walking into Kingwood Liquor around 1:45 a.m. on Woodward Avenue near Kenilworth when he was approached by a strange man.

The 36-year-old Detroit man said the stranger pulled out a gun and demanded his car keys at gunpoint. The suspect then stole the 2011 GMC Yukon plate DZE8049, along with $18 in cash and supplies Chapman uses to help with his injuries.

RELATED: Iraq war veteran carjacked, robbed of crutch and pain pills he uses for broken ankle

Chapman said this isn't the first time he's been carjacked -- a few years ago he was robbed outside Detroit, and investigators weren't able to find his car until it had been stripped.

The store participates in Project Green Light, meaning high-definition surveillance video taken outside the store is sent directly to the police station, and Chapman said he visited the store just for that reason. Now, with no transportation, the veteran has no way of visiting his kids.

Anyone with information or who is able to identify the suspect is asked to call Commercial Auto Theft at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. Callers can remain anonymous.

Due to his injury, Chapmen isn't currently working. His family has set up a GoFundMe to help him while he waits for any help from the police.