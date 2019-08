- Pierre Cleveland hung his head Thursday charged with second degree murder and manslaughter after his dogs mauled to death 9-year-old Emma Hernandez.

Cleveland with this to say: "My condolences to the family."

Prosecutor Barbara Lanning laid out a pattern of negligence, saying Cleveland's dogs got out multiple times, slipping through an unsecured backyard at his southwest Detroit home. It's where Emma was riding her bike Monday, knocked off by Cleveland's three pit bulls and viciously attacked.

"The defendant knew that a week prior one of his dogs killing Emma Hernandez, one of his dogs killing a puppy in his home and the dogs fought with each other in his home," Lanning said.

Prosecutors asked for a $100,000 bond but the judge sent a message with a $2 million bond. Cleveland's attorney disputing the decision after court.

"It is inappropriate to comment right now, but I do think that's outrageous," said defense attorney Emmett Greenwood.

Later on Thursday a vigil was held at the Academy of the Americas, the school where Emma should be starting fourth grade.

"We are a family, so what happens to any of our families we treat it as if it was our own," said Nicholas Brown, principal at Academy of the Americas.

The Hernandez family asked for privacy during the vigil - we talked to Emma's principal though…he's known the family for decades.

"Emma was just a shining star, she always had a smile on her face, she was always happy to be at school, just a joy to see her every day and it's going to hurt, not to," Brown said.

Brown says crisis counselors will be available to students who will soon be asking - where is Emma?

"It is time for all of us in the community to wrap our arms around all our kids to help them process this, to help them come to terms with what has happened," Brown said.