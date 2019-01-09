Sketch released of suspect who killed man passing out political flyers

- Detroit police today, release a sketch of the gunman who killed a man and wounded a woman as they handed out political flyers.

The shooting happened in the Drexel-Hearn area on Oct. 13 on the city's east side.



The victim, 24-year-old Anton Carter, was canvassing for the upcoming election when the man in the sketch approached the pair, shooting Anton and his female co-worker.



The gunman is believed to be between 19 and 24 years old. The suspect is 5 feet, 11 inches and 140 pounds with a slim build.



Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Call 1-800-SPEAK-UP you will remain anonymous.