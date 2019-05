- New video from a gas station on the corner of 7 Mile and Coyle shows the cars that police say were speeding and running a red light when they crashed into a car - killing a Detroit couple.

Eugenia Frison and her boyfriend Sherman Wright were just a few blocks away from their house Tuesday night after a stop at the grocery store. That's when a Dodge Charger slammed into their car, killing them both.

Police say there were three cars driving very fast and very close together around 6:15 p.m. before the crash. However, Assistant Detroit Police Chief David LaValley would not say definitively that they were street racing.

"I don't know if these individuals knew each other, didn't know each other. whether or not it was an organized drag race, in their mind, I don't know," LaValley said. "People driving at high rates of speed and they're not able to control their vehicle. this is one of the consequences of that types of action a lot people don't think about. they take innocent individuals and their lives, unnecessarily.

A nearby gas station captured video of the crash and the suspect running away from the scene. That driver didn't get far, thanks to a tip caller.

"Within an hour, officers in the neighborhood were able to take that individual into custody"

Police are still trying to find the other two drivers involved.