- One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting during what police say was an apparent home invasion in Warren overnight. We're told the person who was killed was the suspected intruder.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday at a home in the 30000 block of Blancke, which is near Hoover and Common.

We're told the suspected intruder shot a 20-year-old man twice inside the house. Neighbors told us he lives there with his family. He's in critical condition in the hospital right now.

The 20-year-old fired back at the intruder, we're told, killing him. Police tell us the suspected intruder was also 20 years old, and that he was found with two semi-automatic weapons.

Police haven't said yet if the suspect may have known the people living inside the house.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.