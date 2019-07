- A Detroit man has been charged in an attack on two gay men last weekend on I-94, targeted with a dating app.

Magistrate: "Mr. Nelson you're here charged with count one homicide felony murder."

But the list of crimes goes on and on for 26-year-old Demetris Nelson. charged with shooting two men - targeting them because they were gay.

He allegedly killing 31-year-old Brian Anderson and critically injured 26-year-old Malcolm Drake. Police say Nelson used the social media app Grindr - which caters to the LGBTQ community to find his victims.

The court says Nelson confessed to the crimes. It happened July 6th at about 4 a.m. Police were called to I-94 and Conner for a crash.

A black Ford Edge had crashed over the side ramp onto the highway - Anderson was dead inside the car and Drake was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital.

"You stated that you allegedly got into the backseat of the Ford Edge allegedly producing a 9mm silver black handgun, announcing a robbery," said Magistrate Jeffrey Kleparek. "And then, allegedly proceeding to shoot victim two in the back of the head."

But that's not all - Nelson is also charged under the alias - Lamont Deshield with robbing and shooting another gay man in the leg just hours before the other shootings.

He is also under investigation for the home invasion involving several men that led to the sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy on the east side at the end of June.

Sources say Nelson asked investigators if he was going to be on TV and confessed to robbing at least 30 people over the course of a month - targeting closeted or 'down low' gay men on social media - assuming they would not report the crime for fear of being outed.

"We need to somehow come together with a buddy system," said Julisa Abad. "Like at the end of the day you're going to meet people - you're going to go out - somebody needs to know where you're going."

Abad is a victim advocate with Fair Michigan and is well aware that crimes against LGBTQ people are on the rise. She is concerned social media apps are being used for deadly hate crimes and is warning the LGTBQ community to be vigilant.

"I work for the community, I live in the community, I'm very close to what goes on," she said. "I myself am very fearful, so I just want everyone to be careful."

Nelson was ordered to be held without bond.