Thieves ransack Nino's Market in smash-and-grab on city's east side

- Another added to the list of more than 40 smash and grabs at Detroit businesses in an overnight break in on the city's east side.

The latest happened outside Nino's Market early Monday morning. Store owner Christopher Karim got a sinking feeling around 6:30 a.m. when his alarm company called him.

Two thieves were caught on video getting out of a blue truck as two cars dropped off others to help. The truck slammed into the steel roll up door and the thieves stole top-shelf liquor, mainly bottles of Patron, along with boxes of cigars and Newport cigarettes.

Owner Christopher Karim says the damage is five times worse than the theft. He says he doesn't even care about what the thieves got away with but the steel roll up door is costing about $10,000 and the glass door is another $6,000.

But for Karim and his family have been in business for roughly 30 years.

"I'm not gonna let them get the better of us. We're still open, just keep on going," he said.