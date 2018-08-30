Two Detroit men charged with killing teen fixing flat tire

- Two Detroit men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a teen as he changed a flat tire on the side of the road.

Jeremy Cooley, 31, and Deangelo Sanchez Alexander, 18, of Detroit have been charged with first degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, and felony firearm in the death of a 16-year-old male and the shooting of a 15-year-old male.

Two men wanted in shooting of teen killed while fixing flat

Police say around 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 24, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 20600 block of West Seven Mile Road near Pierson.

A 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were found shot and both were taken to the hospital. The 16 year old was pronounced dead.

Officials say Cooley drove the vehicle while Alexander shot the teens as they changed a flat tire.

Both defendants are expected to be arraigned on their charges in 36th District Court on Thursday.