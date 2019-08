- Two women died after the car they were in crashed into a small pond at condo complex in Waterford Wednesday.

With the vehicle was retrieved from the pond investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

Volunteer Chaplin William Merrill was on duty when police dispatch received the call about the crash at Saybrook Pointe Condominiums.

"You're just sad," he said. "Just so sad and tragic."

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. when a woman in her seventies and a disabled woman were inside the vehicle. First responders used ax on top of the vehicle that was used to get access to the victims. Once they were out, they were transported to local hospitals.

Neighbors are devastated, telling FOX 2 the mother and daughter did not survive.

"They're gone," said neighbor Margo Davis. "Them being disabled, they could not get out of the water. It is not that deep here."

The Chaplin also says they passed away and he took time to pray with their family.

"There are no words you can really say at a tragedy like this," said Merrell, who said the family is in shock.

The medical examiner's office tells FOX 2 the autopsies will be performed Thursday.

At the complex the car was pulled from the pond as neighbors and family members watched.

Neighbors say the family owns a golf course and that the daughter lived at the condo complex but suffered from medical issues and her elderly mother and father were often there to help her.

"I'm mainly thinking about the dad," said neighbor Phyllis Richman. "Every morning, rain or snow, he would come and get her."