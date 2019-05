- At least one person has been seriously injured in a crash on US-23 in Whitmore Lake Wednesday morning.

The northbound side reopened at Territorial around 2:30 p.m. but the southbound side is closed at 6 Mile Road.

SkyFOX is over the scene and the crash involves a semi truck that went off the road. Two other vehicles also appear to be involved. Dozens of emergency vehicles and personnel are at the scene.

Michigan State Police say the semi truck was going northbound when the driver fell asleep at the wheel and lost control before hitting another vehicle. Then the semi ran into some cable barriers and went into the southbound side, where it hit a pickup truck and went off the road.

We're told the pick up truck driver has serious injuries and is being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.