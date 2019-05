- An early morning fight in Warren ended in gunfire when a man was fatally shot by his own partner.

Neighbors say they remember loud yelling and gunshots just before D'Juan Ramsey was killed.

"I never would have thought in a million years he would have shot him like that," said Lisa Kurzawa, a neighbor.

Warren police arrived to a home on Hupp Street - near Nine Mile and Hoover at about 3 a.m. Friday. Neighbors say Ramsey had been living there with his 41-year-old boyfriend for years, but their relationship was rocky.



"Not getting along, one was seeing someone else," said Kurzawa.

Neighbors say Ramsey and his boyfriend would often get into heated arguments but never saw Ramsey become violent. Neighbors say Ramsey's boyfriend appeared to be the aggressor.

"He would drink all the time and come home at 3 or 4 a.m., and the fighting, it just went on for an hour straight," Kurzawa said.



But Friday morning neighbors heard three gunshots which left Ramsey shot in the stomach with an AR-15. He was rushed to the hospital but died seven hours later.

Ramsey's family says he had been planning to end the relationship.

"It wasn't going well so he was looking to get out," said Sheryl Poe, Ramsey's aunt. "And now this."

Right now warren police say it appears alcohol was involved but that suspected shooter is claiming self-defense.

"I don't see how it can be, with him being shot three times and that was the gun he was shot with," said Poe.

"I can't imagine it was self-defense," said Kurzawa. "The man who got shot was the nice one."



Warren police still trying to figure out what exactly went down inside that house and say charges could come Monday.