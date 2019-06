- Football season starts later this summer - which is good for Western Michigan since their field currently under several inches of water.

Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo flooded Wednesday night after even more heavy rains fell in west Michigan. By daylight, the field at Waldo Stadium was entirely underwater.

This isn't anything new, unfortunately, for Western. Back in 2017, the field flooded with two feet of water in October, forcing the cancelation of a game.

WWMT in Kalamazoo says the facilities' management team has already started to get the water off the field and plan to let most of the water drain naturally.

Back in 2017, they had to use vacuum trucks to pump the water out. The good news is that they won't be playing anything there soon. The bad news is — it's still underwater.

Someday it will dry out in Michigan. Maybe.

This story was reported from Southfield, Michigan.