What a show! Detroit Ford Fireworks dazzle

- The 2018 Detroit Ford Fireworks lit up the sky and put on quite the show.

Thousands went downtown for the show and had spectacular weather to boot for the 60th annual show. There were no reported problems and only four teens were detained for breaking curfew according to Detroit police.

Randy Wimbley spoke to spectators taking in the show from Hart Plaza, watch in player above.

Dave Spencer got to see the sights from Belle Isle with some other happy fireworks fans, which can also be seen in the player above.