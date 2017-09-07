Woman down on her luck thanks Taylor police officer for act of kindness

- A woman down on her luck wants to thank a Taylor police officer for his random act of kindness.

"I called my mom and said I am so tired of being here," Nicole Walker said. "Life keeps throwing me all these curve balls and what am I supposed to do?"

Nicole Walker broke down. After surgery she had just gone back to work, began to have car troubles and learned last Friday she had 30 days to find a new apartment for her and her 5-year-old daughter Madison.

Nicole's mother was worried - and when she couldn't get ahold of her she called Taylor police.

"I get a knock at my door and it was like the police. He said are you Nicole? He was like do you want to harm yourself?" Nicole said. "I was like no."

But when the police officer asked her what was going on with her, she broke down crying. The officer sat and listened to Nicole vent about her challenges, but his compassion didn't end there.

The next day as Nicole was getting ready to pull out of her complex, she saw Sgt. Troy Cox pull in.

"He was like I wanted to make sure you were fine," she said. "I was off for 3 days and I had to check on you before I was off. He said I am going to leave something in your mailbox when you come back come."

Nicole remembered the officer said he left something in her mailbox. She checked and found a letter never imagining what she would find inside.

It read: "Nicole, sometimes life gets stressful. Sometimes we need to step back and take a deep breath. God never gives us more than we can handle. All things happen for a reason and we have to keep the glass half full especially when we have kids.

"So when life gets tough remember to stay strong, look to good things and pray. He left his name and his number. It was really amazing."

In addition to the letter of encouragement - he gave her a $50 Visa card, paying for it out of his own pocket and hoping to make Nicole's life a little easier.

"When I saw this in my mailbox, I broke down crying like there are people out there that really care," she said. "When you think nobody is there for you, nobody cares, it really is and it can be a stranger and a police officer at that."

Nicole plans to put the money toward a security deposit - but she plans to save the letter forever.

"I want to meet up to thank him even though I did it over the phone," she said. "But he won't do it because he doesn't want recognition - but you are a wonderful guy."

We second that, Sgt. Troy Cox.

