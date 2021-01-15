'We Are One': Biden-Harris inaugural event will celebrate Black resiliency in America
The resiliency, culture and heroism of Black Americans and the African diaspora will be the central theme of a virtual event Tuesday evening that will celebrate the nation’s diversity ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Kamala Harris to be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor at inauguration
It will be a history-making event in which the first Black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice.
Kamala Harris prepares for central role in Biden's White House
Kamala Harris will make history on Wednesday when she becomes the nation’s first female vice president — and the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to hold that office. But that’s only where her boundary-breaking role begins.
Who is Kamala Harris? Answers to your questions about the vice president-elect
As Vice President-elect Kamala Harris reaches the culmination of her historic path to the White House, here are some of the most-asked questions about the former California senator.