- Police in Warren believe they've identified a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Schoenherr earlier this month.

Police said Wednesday they've issued an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Valerie Ann Bostle, a 36-year-old woman from St. Clair Shores. She's wanted for various charges of homicide-manslaughter, and for failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The accident happened on June 5 on Schoenherr near Julius Street. A 55-year-old man was hit by someone in a red Chevy Impala around 10 p.m. Authorities initially believed the driver may had been in a red Chrysler Sebring.

Detectives say Bostle was driving the Impala, and that the man's body was dragged for nearly a mile before coming to a rest in the roadway at Doyle Avenue. The victim has been identified as Peter Chisolm.

Warren police say they found the Impala a few days later, despite Bostle's attempts to hide it. Bostle got on a bus for Atlanta on June 12 and may be hiding out with family members there.

Anyone with information on the location of Valeria Bostle is asked to contact the Warren Police Department at (586-574-4877).