- Twenty Democratic presidential candidates are making their way downtown Tuesday and Wednesday night for the CNN debate at the Fox Theatre.

If you'll be around downtown too, there's some street closures you'll need to know about.

Woodward will be closed between Park and the Fisher Freeway both nights, July 30-31, from 5 p.m until midnight. Northbound traffic will be rerouted to Brush Street, and southbound traffic will be rerouted to Cass Avenue.

Twenty Democratic presidential candidates will be participating in the debate, with 10 taking the stage each night at 8 p.m. You can get more information about which candidates will be on stage which night here.

The Fox Theatre was also the site of a Republican debate in the 2016 election.

Once again, Michigan is believed to be a swing state where Democrats and Republicans will be spending time over the next year-and-a-half campaigning for votes.

CNN is hosting the debate, and you can get more information about how to watch here.

FOX 2 Detroit will also have local coverage both on-air and online.