- Two days, 20 presidential candidates and countless issues at hand. Detroit will be hosting the second Democratic presidential debate this week.

The debate is a two-night event presented by CNN that will happen at the Fox Theatre Tuesday and Wednesday, July 30-31.

Twenty candidates qualified to participate. CNN says its drawing formula guaranteed that two of the top four candidates and five of the top 10 candidates will be on the same stage, which wasn't necessarily the case during the first debate presented by NBC back in June.

According to CNN, these candidates will be on stage July 30: Bullock, Buttigieg, Delaney, Hickenlooper, Klobuchar, O'Rourke, Ryan, Sanders, Warren and Williamson.

On July 31: Bennet, Biden, Booker, Castro, de Blasio, Gabbard, Gillibrand, Harris, Inslee and Yang.

The Fox Theatre was also the site of a Republican debate in the 2016 election.

Once again, Michigan is believed to be a swing state where Democrats and Republicans will be spending time over the next year-and-a-half campaigning for votes.

HOW TO WATCH

CNN is hosting the debate, so if you have cable you can watch live on that channel.

They'll also be streaming both nights in their entirety, and a cable log-in won't be required to watch their livestream. You can watch that livestream exclusively on CNN.com's homepage, on their moBile apps, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV.

You can also catch the debates in full the following day, when they'll become available on demand with your cable system or on CNN apps.

FOX 2 Detroit will also have local coverage both on-air and online.