- Fun fact: many of the football helmets worn by students and even NFL players are made right here in Detroit.

Xenith is the industry leader in football helmets and technology. Its 66,000-square-foot facility houses an impact testing lab, custom paint booth, reconditioning operation, showroom and warehouse on Detroit's southwest side. "Completely designed, engineered, produced all right here in the city," says Xenith president, Ryan Sullivan.

Xenith say their advanced shock matrix system technology is one of a kind. The helmets can be found around the world, in all 32 NFL locker rooms - and they're also worn by all football players in Detroit public schools. Cass Tech coach Thomas Wilcher's players are winning championships in these helmets.

"Xenith came in and made an impact because they not only outfitted Cass Tech high school, they outfitted the whole Detroit public school league. The whole Detroit public school league went out and bought these helmets because we appreciate what we have right here in our backyard," Wilcher says.

"We're really proud to have our products on the field of play at every level, from youth to the NFL," Sullivan says.

And they're pretty proud of their own team - a team of 100 people working every aspect of design, safety and production.

"It's an incredibly diverse team that we have in terms of skills talents capabilities and so forth, and to have the entire business here, within this community, is something that we're very proud of," Sullivan says.

"It's amazing having that truly world class facility, and partner, right here in Detroit," says Xenith's chief innovation officer, Grant Goulet.

And, to think, Detroit's own students may someday work here as well.

"Hopefully our students will be here working to help build helmets that will protect kids also through the internships they're going to give to the city of Detroit," Wilcher says.