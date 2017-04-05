< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. A closer look at one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles A closer look at one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles <article>
<section id="story411469271" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411469271" data-article-version="1.0">US reaches signed agreement with Mexico, tariff plan suspended</h1>
</header> US reaches signed agreement with Mexico, tariff plan suspended addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news/us-reaches-signed-agreement-with-mexico-tariff-plan-suspended" addthis:title="US reaches signed agreement with Mexico, tariff plan suspended"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411469271.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411469271");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411469271-305881126"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/05/mexico-flag_1491416814673_3111359_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/05/mexico-flag_1491416814673_3111359_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/05/mexico-flag_1491416814673_3111359_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/05/mexico-flag_1491416814673_3111359_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/05/mexico-flag_1491416814673_3111359_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Christian Frausto Bernal | Flickr&nbsp;http://bit.ly/2nbHQQp" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Christian Frausto Bernal | Flickr http://bit.ly/2nbHQQp</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411469271-305881126" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/05/mexico-flag_1491416814673_3111359_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/05/mexico-flag_1491416814673_3111359_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/05/mexico-flag_1491416814673_3111359_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/05/mexico-flag_1491416814673_3111359_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/05/mexico-flag_1491416814673_3111359_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Christian Frausto Bernal | Flickr&nbsp;http://bit.ly/2nbHQQp" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Christian Frausto Bernal | Flickr <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:47PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:48PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON</strong> - President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that an agreement has been reached with Mexico Friday night.</p><p>Trump wrote that the proposed tariffs "are indefinitely suspended" due to a plan by Mexico to "reduce or eliminate" illegal immigration from both its northern and souther borders, into the United States.</p><p>He wrote:</p><p>"I am pleased to inform you that the United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of migration through Mexico, and to our southern border. 

"This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, illegal immigration coming from Mexico and into the united states. details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. thank you!" Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019 Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

During negotiations in Washington, Mexican officials have agreed to deploy 6,000 National Guard troops to the Mexican border with Guatemala to help control the flow of migrants. However, one of the main U.S. demands - that Mexico agree to becoming a "safe third country" for asylum seekers - remained a key topic during Friday's talks, those monitoring the situation said. Man who sent FBI physical evidence of 'Bigfoot' waited 43 years to learn they took him seriously

By Austin Williams

Posted Jun 07 2019 08:10AM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 11:40AM EDT

In 1976, Peter C. Byrne, a leading authority on Bigfoot research, found the only known physical evidence of the notorious Sasquatch, somewhere in the Pacific Northwest. In 1976, Peter C. Byrne, a leading authority on Bigfoot research, found the only known physical evidence of the notorious Sasquatch, somewhere in the Pacific Northwest. He sent that evidence to be analyzed by the FBI and after four decades, the once-classified documents have finally been released .

When two biologists and employees of the U.S. Forest Service claimed they spotted an unidentified walking creature in the forest, Byrne was called to the scene in the Pacific Northwest where he discovered 15 unidentifiable hairs and skin cells.

Could what Byrne found have been DNA remnants of the illustrious Bigfoot? Byrne hoped so, and he sent the samples off to be tested by the FBI.

'Divine intervention': newborn baby found in plastic bag in woods

By FOX 5 News 

Posted Jun 07 2019 07:31AM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 04:28PM EDT

In what the sheriff calls a case of "divine intervention", Forsyth County authorities are trying to find the mother of a newborn girl who they discovered in a wooded area Thursday night.

Deputies found the girl in a plastic bag in woods near Daves Creek Road in southeastern Forsyth County after they received a call from residents who heard the child.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman praised those residents for calling 911 at a Friday morning news conference.

British Airways passenger claims he had to sit in vomit-stained seat from London to Seattle

By Kelly Taylor Hayes

Posted Jun 06 2019 07:44PM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 04:50PM EDT

A British Airways passenger claims he had to sit for the duration of a flight from London to Seattle with what appeared to be dried vomit on his seat and wasn't offered an alternative place to sit.

Passenger Dave Gildea upgraded to business class for the May 21 flight and made the discovery while up in the air, according to Sun Online Travel .

"I had upgraded to business class at the airport in London Heathrow and was assigned seats 64K," the 38-year-old told the website. All Rights Reserved.

'Adulting 101': High school offers class to teach basic skills like building credit and changing oil FILE - Men work on a car. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

What actually happened on D-Day? A closer look at one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles

Are students getting the skills they need to succeed in college?

Protester jumps on stage, grabs microphone from Kamala Harris during SF Democratic Convention 