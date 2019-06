- A 4-year-old and 28-year-old adult were shot on Detroit's west side Friday.

Detroit police are at the scene, located in the 9900 block of Whitcomb, between Orangelawn and Elmira streets.

The 4-year-old was hit in the leg and is in serious condition, the adult victim was shot multiple times and is in critical condition, according to Capt. John Serda, Detroit police.

Investigators say the shooting sprang from a family dispute and the child was shot accidentally. No information on the suspect is being released at this time, according to Serda.

Detroit police have been busy on the west side, also responding to the scene of a triple shooting at Outer Drive and Greenfield.

The two shootings are unrelated, police said.

