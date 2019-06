- Detroit police are investigating a triple shooting on Outer Drive Friday night near Greenfield.

The three victims are 22, 24 and 23 years old and hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

The suspects may be in an older Dodge Durango. Police say the three victims were at the intersection and heard shots. They then drove themselves to the hospital.

Police have been busy on the west side already investigating a 4-year-old and 28-year shooting that happened in the 9900 block of Whitcomb.

Police say the two shootings are unrelated.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.