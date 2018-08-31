Ariana Grande sings, Al Sharpton swipes at Trump during Aretha Franklin's funeral

- Ariana Grande and the Rev. Al Sharpton have memorialized Aretha Franklin in words and song.

Sharpton recalled Franklin's activist side, noting she raised money for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and created "the soundtrack of the civil rights movement."

"She gave us pride. She gave us a regal bar to reach," Sharpton said. "She represented the best in our community."

Sharpton also took a swipe at President Donald Trump for saying that Franklin once worked for him. "She performed for you," he said. "She worked for us."

Earlier, Ariana Grande sang "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."

Bishop Charles H. Ellis said after the song that he felt old because when he saw "Ariana Grande on the program, I thought it was a new something at Taco Bell," but said he now owed her some respect.