Isiah Thomas: I was Aretha's favorite Bad Boy
DETROIT (WJBK) - A Pistons great joined the star-studded list of speakers at Aretha Franklin's funeral Friday.
Isiah Thomas spoke at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, honoring the Queen of Soul, speaking about how Franklin guided him as he grew up in Detroit, which became a home away from his native Chicago.
"Aretha was a big sports fan, and I know I was her favorite Bad Boy," he quipped.
MORE COVERAGE
Michael Eric Dyson honors Aretha Franklin and The D
Watch Aretha Franklin's funeral
Jennifer Hudson delivers stirring Amazing Grace at Aretha Franklin funeral
Bill Clinton's dedication to Aretha at her funeral
Ariana Grande sings, Al Sharpton swipes at Trump
Aretha Franklin dressed in sparkling gold for final outfit
To hear more of Isiah's tribute, watch the video above.