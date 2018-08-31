Isiah Thomas: I was Aretha's favorite Bad Boy

- A Pistons great joined the star-studded list of speakers at Aretha Franklin's funeral Friday.

Isiah Thomas spoke at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, honoring the Queen of Soul, speaking about how Franklin guided him as he grew up in Detroit, which became a home away from his native Chicago.

"Aretha was a big sports fan, and I know I was her favorite Bad Boy," he quipped.



MORE COVERAGE

Michael Eric Dyson honors Aretha Franklin and The D

Watch Aretha Franklin's funeral

Jennifer Hudson delivers stirring Amazing Grace at Aretha Franklin funeral

Bill Clinton's dedication to Aretha at her funeral

Ariana Grande sings, Al Sharpton swipes at Trump

Aretha Franklin dressed in sparkling gold for final outfit

To hear more of Isiah's tribute, watch the video above.

