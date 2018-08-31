Jennifer Hudson delivers stirring Amazing Grace at Aretha Franklin funeral

Posted: Aug 31 2018 05:59PM EDT

Video Posted: Aug 31 2018 05:57PM EDT

Updated: Aug 31 2018 08:28PM EDT

DETROIT (WJBK) - Jennifer Hudson brought down the house and would have made the Queen of Soul proud.

Hudson sang Amazing Grace at the funeral for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple Friday.

The star belted the sermonic selection building to an emotional crescendo and earned a standing ovation in the process.

MORE COVERAGE
Michael Eric Dyson honors Aretha Franklin and The D
Isiah Thomas: I was Aretha's favorite Bad Boy
Watch Aretha Franklin's funeral
Bill Clinton's dedication to Aretha at her funeral
Ariana Grande sings, Al Sharpton swipes at Trump
Stevie Wonder gives heartfelt tribute to Aretha Franklin

Watch her stirring rendition in the video player above.
 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories