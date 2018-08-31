Jennifer Hudson delivers stirring Amazing Grace at Aretha Franklin funeral

- Jennifer Hudson brought down the house and would have made the Queen of Soul proud.

Hudson sang Amazing Grace at the funeral for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple Friday.

The star belted the sermonic selection building to an emotional crescendo and earned a standing ovation in the process.



Watch her stirring rendition in the video player above.

