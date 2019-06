- Dan Gilbert has been discharged from the hospital and will continue recovering from a stroke at a rehab center, Quicken Loans said Thursday.

Jay Farner, the Quicken Loans CEO, said Gilbert and his family are thankful for the "world-class care" he received at Beaumont Hospital and will continue his recovery at an in-patient rehabilitation center.

On May 26, the 57-year-old owner of Quicken Loans, Rock Ventures and most of Downtown Detroit's real estate was hospitalized after reportedly feeling unwell. He suffered a stroke at the hospital and was immediately taken in for a catheter-based procedure, then moved to recovery in the Intensive Care Unit.

Farner's statement in full: