- The suspect in a fatal shooting over a pair of Cartier sunglasses has been arrested, according to Detroit police.

Investigators had released photos of the suspect as well as two persons of intereest. The name of the suspect in custody has not been released.

On Saturday Lateo Garrett and his brother were in the Valero gas station at Seven Mile and Outer Drive getting something to drink when a man approached them. He reached for Garrett's sunglasses. When Garrett backed away, the suspect opened fire, killing him.

After the incident, the shooter jumped into the red Chevy Cobalt and drove off with three other men.

Garrett's mother said his brother had called 911 before calling her. His mother said early on it looked like Lateo was stable, but he didn’t make it through the night - later dying at the hospital.

