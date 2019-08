- Detroit Police have arrested the second of three carjacking suspects after a shootout with police Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Detroit police commander, Kyle Cherry, a 22-year-old white male has been taken into custody.

After working with police in the city's metro division, the commander said police were able to locate the house where Cherry was held up in. Using the PA system, they called for the suspect to come out. He then revealed himself and was taken into custody.

Police also report the handgun used during the shootout was recovered at a third location.

Police suspect a third individual is still wanted, but did not offer a name, for shooting at police this afternoon in the area of Lonyo and Dix on the city's southwest side.

Detroit Police say the suspects are connected to the carjacking of an off-duty Harper Woods Officer at a Detroit gas station.

The carjacking happened at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a BP gas station in the 4200 block of Fort Street, near Clark.

According to Police Chief James Craig, police working in undercover units found a second vehicle that they were searching for, in connection to Tuesday morning's carjacking.

As officers tried to stop the car, one suspect fired several shots at them.