- A 20-year-old Eastpointe man has been charged with murder for allegedly killing a teen over a pair of Cartier sunglasses in Detroit.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Mario Martinez Buthia has been charged in connection with the death of 18-year-old Nathan Garrett.

Police say around 11:23 p.m. May 25, Buthia allegedly attempted to take Garrett's sunglasses at the Valero gas station in the 11000 block of East 7 Mile Road.

When Garrett resisted, Buthia is accused of shooting him in the stomach. Garrett was treated at the scene but later died at the hospital.

Buthia was arrested in connection with the murder on May 28. He has been charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and four counts of felony firearm.

His arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday in 36th District Court.

Family says Garrett worked two jobs so he could buy those designer sunglasses to wear to prom and graduation.

