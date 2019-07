- Drew Brickey of Southgate says the young man who is accused of stabbing 17-year-old Cameron Petty to death did not intend to kill him.

"He's not a killer," said Drew Brickey, 19.

FOX 2: "A boy is dead."

"It's heartbreaking," Brickey said. "I feel like he was trying to protect his older brother and he was fearing for his life."

Petty was stabbed along with three others outside the Knights of Columbus on Brest Road in Taylor on Saturday night during a high school graduation party. The others survived but Petty later died in the hospital.

"It's very tragic that a young boy lost his life over something very stupid," Brickey said.

Brickey says it all started in the parking lot. The accused stabber who just turned 16, had been the party with his 19-year-old brother.



"A bunch of people started saying something and they had an exchange of words," he said. "And they all just swarmed him at once."

Brickey says during the fight, the young man's brother had been getting stomped on and outnumbered. He says that's when the 16-year-old pulled out a knife.



FOX 2: "Do you think he could've been seriously hurt or killed?"

"Oh yeah," he said, "They weren't going to stop."

But it's the video from the accused stabber he posted on social media that is disturbing so many. The 16-year-old appeared to brag about stabbing and killing Petty.

"I couldn't even believe this myself when I saw it," Brickey said. "I don't think he really understood that he had killed somebody."

Taylor police arrested that 16-year-old - along with another teen. The family of Cameron Petty remains too distraught to speak, while the case is now in the hands of the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Right now the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says a decision on the case is expected Friday.