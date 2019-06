- An autopsy report shows that 5-year-old girl who died at a Redford hotel Tuesday, died of multiple blunt force trauma.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner ruled that the little girl's death is a homicide following the autopsy performed Wednesday.

The 5-year-old girl, who has not been named, was not breathing when police arrived at Inn America on Telegraph Road in Redford Tuesday morning. Despite efforts to save her life, she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Though the girl was in Redford, she was taken to a hospital in Farmington Hills in Oakland County, which is why the Oakland County Medical Examiner is handling the autopsy.

Her mother and her mom's boyfriend have been arrested but have not been charged.

The girl was in the care of her boyfriend's mother at the time he reported she was not breathing.

Police said the child did have physical injuries but did not elaborate. There was also a 3-year-old boy in the room but police did not say if that child had any injuries.

5-year-old girl found dead inside Redford motel

The manager said the girl's family had been staying there, but it is not known how long. Police said it is an active investigation.