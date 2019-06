- The domestic partner accused of shooting and killing a Detroit police officer was charged with murder Thursday.

Eddie Ray-Jr. Johnson, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm in the death of 34-year-old Elaine Williams on Sunday night.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, it was around 11:45 p.m. June 2 when Garden City police officers arrived on scene in the 200 block of Belton to find Williams dead in the home. The suspect was found nearby with a gunshot wound outside the home nearby and was taken to the hospital.

It is alleged that Williams shot Johnson many times, killing her. Police say they were domestic partners.

RELATED:

Williams was a 14-year veteran with the Detroit police department and was approaching her third year of service in the rank of sergeant. Detroit Police Chief Craig said she was also vigorously studying for the lieutenant exam, calling her a "rising star" in the department.

"By all accounts, Elaine Williams was a beloved member of the Detroit Police Department. We mourn her passing. This case is a stark example of what can potentially happen in every domestic violence case. The alleged actions of this defendant will be addressed fairly and justly," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Williams leaves behind two children, a 4-year-old and a 12-year-old.

Garden City Police and Michigan State Police are leading the investigation.