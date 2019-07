- M.L. Elrick (@elrick) and Marc Fellhauer (@MarcFell) reunite with Fox 2’s Rob Wolchek (@robwolchek) in the Red Shovel Network nerve center, while Shawn Windsor (@ShawnWindsor) dials in for the Great Debate.

THE STRAIGHT DOPE: It was 50 years ago today that Sgt. Pepper taught the band to play … WRONG! This is the 50th anniversary of the Michigan Murders, which Rob examines in a landmark three-part series for Fox 2.

Part One: Michigan Murders: 50 years ago, terror reigned in Ypsilanti

Part Two: Michigan Murders: 50 years ago, terror in Ypsilanti ends

Part Three: Michigan Murders: Close calls, haunting roads - life after a suspected serial killer is arrested

Rob talks about how he decided to embark on the three-part series looking back on these heinous crimes. ML was a mere tot - and Marc wasn’t even born yet - when the murders happened. Somehow, Marc became fascinated with the case as a young man. Somehow, he resists geeking out too much with Rob … but still gets a few questions in.

>>LISTEN HERE

ML asks Rob whether he spoke with the killer - and whether he’d relish the opportunity for a Hall of Shame-style confrontation.

Listen and learn about the artifacts Rob obtained in the process of reporting on the Michigan Murders - and the steps he took to keep from being infected by evil objects.

After 50 years, you might think people involved with the case would want to forget it - or might just be sick of talking about it. Not so, Rob says, revealing how some key players made special efforts to help him tell this story.

THE GREAT DEBATE: The U.S. Women’s World Cup soccer team won gold, but complain that they are still being paid in copper. ML, Shawn and Marc debate whether they deserve not just a raise, but more money than the moribund men’s team. In the process, a surprising alliance emerges.

GEEK OF THE WEEK: Stephen Gore handled cadavers, but not particularly well. In addition to a cooler full of penises, investigators found a small human head grafted onto a larger torso in a “Frankenstein” manner. And those were just a few of the horrors in Gore’s little shop.

ROOM 7609: First ML’s solar power system went down. Then DTE left him in the dark for 48 hours. So it seems only natural that he would turn to the British Electric Foundation - better known as Heaven 17 - to headline the all-night party in Room 7609.

