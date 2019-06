- More details emerge about the suspects of a wild police chase through Detroit on Monday afternoon, including the identity of the passenger killed in the incident.

It began with a non-fatal shooting just before 5 p.m. Friday at Fort and Omaha. When police arrived, they found a 28-year-old man who was shot in his right ear and arm. He was the driver of a black 2003 Chevy Avalanche.

Investigators say a gray SUV, possibly a Journey or Durango, was spotted pulling up alongside the Chevy and the back seat passenger fired shots. A victim was transported to a local hospital in temporary serious condition. But the search continued for the shooter, which was possibly a Hispanic man in his late 20s and a second suspect, a white male who was the driver.

But on Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m., information led to police to the Journey. Officials still won't reveal if they were looking to speak to the driver or passenger in the Journey, but they wanted to question one of them about Friday's shooting.

"Officers observed two men... Vehicle took off at high rate of speed," said DPD Deputy Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

The driver continued until he was blocked in by Detroit Police and Michigan State Police. Then officers on scene say it appeared the Journey was being used as a weapon.

"The first officer appeared vehicle was going to strike him and he fired shots," Fitzgerald said.

The driver was transported to a local hospital in temporary serious condition, while the passenger was killed. Monday's deadly chase ended at Springwells and West End.

As the investigation continues, the Wayne County Medical Examiner released the name of the passenger. He has been identified as 41-year-old Kevin Pudlik.

His family and friends would not go on camera but his friends say he became paralyzed several years ago.