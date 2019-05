- Police are searching for a man suspected of kidnapping a 5-year-old boy who was found 14 hours later safe on Detriot's west side.

Detroit police say 39-year-old Navell Stevenson is accused of kidnapping Marcus Pruitt, who was last seen Thursday night in his bedroom in the 19100 block of St. Mary's Street, in the area of 7 Mile and Greenfield.

His mother had left him in his room to play video games aroudnd 9:40 p.m., but he was missing when she returned to check on him around 10:30 p.m.

Marcus was found safe around 12:30 p.m. Friday at a home on Stahelin Avenue, which is about a mile west of where he was last seen. It is not yet known how long he was at the home or why he was there.

Around noon, Detroit police released a photo of a person of interest in the case -- a man on a moped -- and Marcus was found a short while later. Police confirmed around 4 p.m. Friday that the suspect they are searching for is the same man on the moped. Stevenson was seen stopped on his bike on the street and Marcus spoke to him.

Police couldn't say for sure what time the boy was seen talking to the man, but said it happened before 10:30 p.m. when he was discovered missing.

Officials say right now the boy is at the hospital undergoing evaluation, but seems to be OK, and is "acting like a kid."