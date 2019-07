- The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 29-year-old man wanted for shooting and killing a 40-year-old man who was sitting in his car was arrested.

Keandre Seay, 29, was arrested late Monday night after deputies announced he was suspected of killing a 40-year-old man over the weekend.

According to the Sheriff, they were called to a home on Newman Lane in Pontiac late Saturday night to a report of a shooting. The victim was still sitting in the car when they arrived. Paramedics pulled him from the car and started CPR before taking him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to witnesses, a man and woman were standing outside the home on Newman when the man started yelling at him. The man in the argument had been identified as Keandre Seay.

Witnesses told deputies Seay turned his aggression to the man who was sitting in the car in front of the home. The two men started arguing and witnesses said Seay shot the victim as he sat in the car.

Seay then left before deputies and paramedics arrived.

The sheriff said Seay was arrested without incident around 11:45 Monday night.