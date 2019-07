Gabriella Roselynn Vitale Gabriella Roselynn Vitale

- Authorities have resumed the search for a 2-year-old girl whose family says wandered away as they prepared to leave a woodland campsite in northern Michigan.

State police say Gabriella Roselynn Vitale was reported missing from the campsite in Oscoda County about 8:15 a.m. Monday and her pink coat was found a few hundred yards from where she was last seen. Police dogs and a helicopter have been taking part in the search for Gabriella, which resumed Tuesday morning.

Grabriella wandered from her camp site at Reber Road west of M-23 Monday morning as her family was packing up the campsite.

She hasn't been seen since Monday.

People in the area are advised If they find clothing not to touch them, so keep their scent does not transfer to the clothing.

"The best thing to do if you find something is to note the location and back out," a tweet from the Michigan State Police North Post said. "This will keep the area as fresh as possible for our canine helpers.

"It is very emotional situation for (the family) and all who are searching for her."

MSP Emergency Support Team members have been assigned to assist with the search, and have arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/BFaLMCeZhM — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) July 16, 2019

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.