- The suspect wanted in the kidnapping of a boy has been arrested by Detroit police.

Davell Stevenson was taken into custody in the 7000 block of W. Outer Drive, reports Hilary Golston.

Detroit police say Stevenson, 39, is accused of kidnapping Marcus Pruitt, who was last seen Thursday night in his bedroom in the 19100 block of St. Mary's Street, in the area of 7 Mile and Greenfield.

He was found safe a mile away on Friday afternoon.

His mother had left him in his room to play video games at about 9:40 p.m., but he was missing when she returned to check on him around 10:30 p.m.

Marcus was found safe at about 12:30 p.m. Friday at a home on Stahelin Avenue, which is a mile west of where he was last seen. It is not yet known how long he was at the home or why he was there.

