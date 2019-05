- A person is in custody after two shootings were reported along metro Detroit freeways.

Michigan State Police say a suspect is in custody after two shootings were reported within 24 hours of each other along I-94 near I-275. One was reported early Monday morning and another was reported Tuesday around 1 a.m.

No one was hurt in either of the shootings but at least two cars were shot at and damaged. The shooter sped off after each shooting.

In the first instance, the victim told police the shooter was in a silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

Later on Tuesday police said they believed the two shootings were connected.

Police haven't given any additional details about the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.