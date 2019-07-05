Violent 4th of July has Detroiters on edge for holiday weekend

A violent Fourth of July in the city of Detroit left 10 people wounded and one man dead.



Police are bracing for a long holiday weekend ahead of them.

A 61-year old woman is shot during a block party on Orleans Street as people enjoyed fireworks.

"The kids were out all the kids out playing," said Bernard Jones. "It's ridiculous that somebody would shoot on a holiday, on the 4th of July, and they waited until it got dark to start shooting.

"(Police) were investigating the scene and we heard more shots over there. So they jumped in their car and they took off over there."

The woman was last listed in stable condition. All of the shootings except for one, were non-fatal but the number of people in Detroit resolving conflict through violence is cause for concern.

"Back in the day we used to fight it out, now they use a gun," Jones said.



"What I've noticed with people nowadays is people have a really short fuse," said Adrienne Brown. "They resort to violence instead of having a conversation with people."

A 27-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet on Indiana Street at another block party.

"You really can't even look at nobody, you look at them a certain way, they pull out a gun and shoot you," Jones said.

"They need to use your words, instead of resulting to violence," said Brown. "I always tell my children give to the world what you want to receive."

