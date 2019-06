- Detroit police are not the only ones searching - a coalition of clergy, activists and grass roots groups hit the streets on Detroit's east side looking for tips, searching abandoned houses and advising women to be on guard.

"I watched women walk by themselves at 10:30 in the dark, walking the streets going to the gas station," said Pastor Maurice 'Mo' Hardwick. "That has to stop."

Detroit police Chief James Craig sounded the alarm Wednesday-they believe the deaths of three women on Detroit's east side are the work of one man targeting sex workers.

"I don't know who to define these women but they're women," said Eric Ford, Detroit 300 Community Action Team. "But we have to get out here every day until we get this guy off the street."

Members of the coalition went door to door soliciting tips and handing out literature, others searched inside abandoned homes that double as dumping grounds and hiding places for bodies.

"You can smell that something is decomposing in this area right here," said Minister C.P. Fuqua Bey, Moorish Science Temple of America No. 25.

They eventually found a dog's decaying body in a trash bag outside one of the empty eyesores. Police say the serial killer's first two victims were Nancy Harrison and Trevesene Ellis. The third woman they believe he killed has not been identified.

"Now they're saying it's a serial killer two months after the fact," said Gary Harrison, Nancy's brother. "Those other deaths could've been stopped if they would have just investigated.

Nancy Harrison's brother says police initially thought his sister died from an overdose on March 19th even though he told investigators she was beaten to death. The Wayne County Medical Examiner confirmed that a day later police say they did not find out she was murdered until May 20th.

"The fact that it took this, for everybody to decide to listen, is what the problem is," said Brenda Hill, Women's Delegation for Peace and Change.

Detroit police are asking people to come forward with any tips they might have, especially sex workers. Officials say they will not be arrested when they come forward with information.