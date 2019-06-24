< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Jamie Samuelsen, Pat Caputo & Tommy Hearns 24 2019 10:18AM Posted Jun 24 2019 10:19AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 24 2019 10:18AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/SportsWorks__Miller__Samuelsen__Caputo___0_7435241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/SportsWorks__Miller__Samuelsen__Caputo___0_7435241_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/SportsWorks__Miller__Samuelsen__Caputo___0_7435241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/SportsWorks__Miller__Samuelsen__Caputo___0_7435241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/SportsWorks__Miller__Samuelsen__Caputo___0_7435241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414395868-414393680" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/SportsWorks__Miller__Samuelsen__Caputo___0_7435241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/SportsWorks__Miller__Samuelsen__Caputo___0_7435241_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/SportsWorks__Miller__Samuelsen__Caputo___0_7435241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/SportsWorks__Miller__Samuelsen__Caputo___0_7435241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/SportsWorks__Miller__Samuelsen__Caputo___0_7435241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414395868" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WJBK)</strong> - FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Jamie Samuelsen & Pat Caputo on the roundtable as they talked about Michigan being in the College World Series Finals. Jamie says they get early leads and keep it going from there. Pat says it's great for baseball up here and a great story overall. Dan points out you have no idea what will happen.</p><p>Pistons were <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/detroit-pistons-take-sekoudoumbouya-15th-overall-in-the-nba-draft">next on the rundown following their draft</a>. Pat says he likes the pick and it was someone who fell to them. Jamie says this was a future pick to go with what is the present. They all agreed they should've kept the 30th pick to take a chance on someone. </p><p>The <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/red-wings-select-german-defenseman-moritz-seider-6thoverall-in-the-2019-nhl-draft">Red Wings draft was also brought up</a> and Pat says it wasn't as bad as people think. Jamie says Steve Yzerman made that pick for need and not best available and how you have to let the plans play out.</p><p>Boxing and Detroit legend Tommy Hearns joined Dan to dive into the 30th anniversary of his second fight with Sugar Ray Leonard and how it still stings. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66080" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/watch-hammond-goes-one-on-one-with-michigan-head-baseball-coach-erik-bakich" title="WATCH: Hammond goes one-on-one with Michigan Head Baseball Coach Erik Bakich" data-articleId="414305843" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hammond_goes_one_on_one_with_Michigan_He_0_7435317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hammond_goes_one_on_one_with_Michigan_He_0_7435317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hammond_goes_one_on_one_with_Michigan_He_0_7435317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hammond_goes_one_on_one_with_Michigan_He_0_7435317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hammond_goes_one_on_one_with_Michigan_He_0_7435317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2's Jennifer Hammond caught up with Michigan Head Baseball Coach Erik Bakich Sunday as they prepare for the College World Series Finals against Vanderbilt Monday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WATCH: Hammond goes one-on-one with Michigan Head Baseball Coach Erik Bakich</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ERIC OLSON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 04:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 10:05AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin gets right to the point when he discusses his protege, Erik Bakich.</p><p>He's proud of him. He's impressed with what he has accomplished at Michigan. He's his biggest fan.</p><p>Now he wants to beat him.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/bradley-has-rbi-double-in-debut-indians-top-tigers-8-3" title="Bradley has RBI double in debut, Indians top Tigers 8-3" data-articleId="414297461" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/GettyImages-1157826032_1561324421198_7434261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/GettyImages-1157826032_1561324421198_7434261_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/GettyImages-1157826032_1561324421198_7434261_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/GettyImages-1157826032_1561324421198_7434261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/GettyImages-1157826032_1561324421198_7434261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CLEVELAND, OHIO - JUNE 23: Infielders Jake Bauers #10 Jose Ramirez #11 Francisco Lindor #12 and Jason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after the Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bradley has RBI double in debut, Indians top Tigers 8-3</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 03:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 08:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bobby Bradley was showered with applause when he ran onto the field, then soaked with beer upon returning to the home clubhouse.</p><p>Both experiences were even better than he had imagined.</p><p>Bradley doubled and drove in a run in his first major league plate appearance as the Cleveland Indians completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with an 8-3 victory on Sunday afternoon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/wolverines-are-finding-omaha-to-be-their-home-away-from-home" title="Wolverines are finding Omaha to be their home away from home" data-articleId="414185783" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Bakich_1561264469271_7433739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Bakich_1561264469271_7433739_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Bakich_1561264469271_7433739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Bakich_1561264469271_7433739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Bakich_1561264469271_7433739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wolverines are finding Omaha to be their home away from home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ERIC OLSON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 01:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 12:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Michigan baseball team is feeling right at home in Omaha and the state of Nebraska as its chases the program's first national title since 1962.</p><p>Some key moments on the Wolverines' improbable journey occurred here even before the College World Series - like the losses in Lincoln that cost them the Big Ten regular-season title and the walk-off win in the conference tournament at TD Ameritrade Park that probably saved their spot in the national tournament.</p><p>Taking it a step further, the Wolverines spent part of Saturday lifting weights at Creighton. That's right, the same facility and same weights used by the Creighton Bluejays - the team Michigan beat in its regional final.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div 