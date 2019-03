- It's been a while since we've had to talk about potential severe weather around here. But then, it's been a while since it's been 60 degrees! Let's dig into the details.

Thanks to a sharp mix of warm and cold air the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms exists between the hours of 3 to 7 p.m. today. The atmosphere will continue to de-stabilize as moisture and warm air pump in from the south. The passing of a cold front late this afternoon will then "pop the balloon" so to speak, sparking the storms.

The biggest two threats will be damaging winds and lightning. As the storms develop and rain falls, watch for these two elements beginning around 3 p.m.

Most of the stronger storms will wrap up between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. but spotty storms will linger until about 8 p.m.

Perhaps you've heard talk of the chance for an isolated tornado. While that is true, the odds are not very high, therefore the likelihood is low. We will, however, continue to monitor that threat all day long here at the Weather Authority. f anything were to develop, we will let you know ASAP.

Following the storms tonight will be much cooler and breezier conditions Friday and into the weekend.