- Police have identified a man wanted in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old woman who was found in Detroit dumpster on Wednesday.

Officials are asking for help finding 50-year-old James Quill Cockerham, a person of interest in the death of a female victim.

Police were called to Parkview Towers and Square apartment building on reports of blood in the elevator. They discovered the body of Elizabeth Candice Nichole Laird in a dumpster located near the 1600 Block of Robert Bradby Drive.

MORE:

According to the Wayne County Medical Examiner, Laird's cause of death is compressive asphyxia, and it was a homicide.

Police have confirmed through a continuing investigation Cockerham had been in contact with the deceased female. The victim and the suspect were seen together inside the building's elevator.

Cockerham, pictured above, is described as a African American man, about 6'0" with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and wheat-colored boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DPD Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or the CRIMESTOPPERS unit at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.