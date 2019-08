- Detroit police are looking to speak with a man that was recently seen driving a murder victim's car.

Police are hoping the public can help identify the man, so they've released surveillance video of this person of interest. You can see the surveillance video in the video player above.

In early July of this year, Detroit firefighters found human remains burned beyond recognition in the 14000 block of Young, that have since been identified as a 28-year-old woman.

That's where the remains of a mother from Ferndale were found, Lily Camara. Police had said she was the victim of a homicide.

Camara was reported missing on Friday July 5, after not being seen for a few days. She was supposed to meet friends that Tuesday and didn't show up, and then didn't pick up her daughter that Thursday morning. Her body was found that weekend.

Police say the man they're looking to speak with was last seen driving Camara's 2017 Ford Edge, which is black in color.

Police didn't specify where the man was last seen with the vehicle.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime or knows of their whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

