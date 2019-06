- Detroit police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman whose death is connected to what Chief Craig believes could be a serial killer situation on the east side.

The woman's body was found naked on Wednesday, June 5 at a vacant home on the 3000 block of Mack, near Mt. Elliot.

Craig said at a news conference Friday that the woman was black and small in stature, about 5 feet tall and 100 lbs. She had a short crop afro hairstyle, maybe about 3 inches. NUMBER TO CALL

Investigators believe her death is tied to two others, in which the victims have already been identified.

Nancy Harrison, 52, is the first known victim. She was also found naked and was bludgeoned inside an abandoned home on Detroit's east side back on March 19.

On May 24, police made another gruesome discovery, finding 53-year-old Trevesene Ellis' body in an empty house on the 13000 block of Linnhurst near Seven Mile and Schoenherr.

Officials also said Friday that they'll begin searching other vacant homes in those same three areas to look for possible other victims.

The cause of deaths for Ellis and the third, unidentified victim have not yet been determined. Mayor Mike Duggan said Friday that he commended Chief Craig for alerting the public about the crimes' possible connection before getting confirmation on the official causes of death. Duggan said that the crime scenes had such similarity between them that it was impossible to ignore. He didn't give details about what the similarities were.

Craig has said earlier though that investigators do know the suspect's "signature." Out of a concern of inspiring copycat, Craig would not reveal that signature and would not say if they've collected DNA.

Craig said the suspect lures them into the building, sexually assaults them, and then kills them in that vacant building.

Detroit police have also asked people to come forward with any tips they might have, especially from sex workers. Officials say they will not be arrested when they come forward with information.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP with any information as well. You will remain anonymous.