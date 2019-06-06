< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. A closer look at one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/what-actually-happened-on-d-day-a-closer-look-at-one-of-wwiis-most-chaotic-and-pivotal-battles">What actually happened on D-Day? A closer look at one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/are-students-getting-the-skills-they-need-to-succeed-in-college-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/02/LET_IT_Rip_weekend_education_0_7343978_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Are students getting the skills they need to succeed in college?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/are-students-getting-the-skills-they-need-to-succeed-in-college-">Are students getting the skills they need to succeed in college?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/protester-jumps-on-stage-grabs-microphone-from-kamala-harris-during-sf-democratic-convention"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/01/Kamala_1559435457659_7343599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Protester jumps on stage, grabs microphone from Kamala Harris during SF Democratic Convention"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/protester-jumps-on-stage-grabs-microphone-from-kamala-harris-during-sf-democratic-convention">Protester jumps on stage, grabs microphone from Kamala Harris during SF Democratic Convention</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/virginia-beach-officials-id-shooter-who-killed-12-at-city-building"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/01/virginia_beach_victims_1559411479989_7343321_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Officials ID Virginia Beach gunman as city employee"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/virginia-beach-officials-id-shooter-who-killed-12-at-city-building">Officials ID Virginia Beach gunman as city employee</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/what-actually-happened-on-d-day-a-closer-look-at-one-of-wwiis-most-chaotic-and-pivotal-battles">What actually happened on D-Day? Detroit Police to search every vacant home on east side in hunt for possible serial killer

Posted Jun 07 2019 10:49AM EDT

Video Posted Jun 07 2019 11:16AM EDT

Updated Jun 07 2019 11:23AM EDT class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Detroit Police to search every vacant home on east side in hunt for possible serial killer&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/detroit-police-to-search-every-vacant-home-on-east-side-in-hunt-for-possible-serial-killer" data-title="Detroit Police to search every vacant home on east side in hunt for possible serial killer" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/detroit-police-to-search-every-vacant-home-on-east-side-in-hunt-for-possible-serial-killer" addthis:title="Detroit Police to search every vacant home on east side in hunt for possible serial killer"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411360091.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411360091");f.find("li data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/boarding%20up%20of%20houses%20serial%20killer_1559873437976.jpg_7361880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/boarding%20up%20of%20houses%20serial%20killer_1559873437976.jpg_7361880_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/boarding%20up%20of%20houses%20serial%20killer_1559873437976.jpg_7361880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/boarding%20up%20of%20houses%20serial%20killer_1559873437976.jpg_7361880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/boarding%20up%20of%20houses%20serial%20killer_1559873437976.jpg_7361880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411360091-411279545" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/boarding%20up%20of%20houses%20serial%20killer_1559873437976.jpg_7361880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/boarding%20up%20of%20houses%20serial%20killer_1559873437976.jpg_7361880_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/boarding%20up%20of%20houses%20serial%20killer_1559873437976.jpg_7361880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/boarding%20up%20of%20houses%20serial%20killer_1559873437976.jpg_7361880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/boarding%20up%20of%20houses%20serial%20killer_1559873437976.jpg_7361880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411360091" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - The Detroit Police Department will be stepping up efforts to search every vacant home on the city's east side as officers continue to search for a suspected serial killer they say is targeting sex workers.</p><p>Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Friday that 40 neighborhood police officers would be searching in teams of teams of two to go into every open and abandoned home in the next two weeks.</p><p>The searches are in connection to a possible serial killer that Police Chief James Craig announced on Wednesday. Craig said three women have been killed since mid March and all of them were lured into abandoned homes, raped, and then killed.</p><p>"There's such similarity that it's certainly a strong possibility that one individual was responsible for all three," Duggan said Friday.</p><p>Craig has said that investigators do not yet have a profile of the suspect - <strong><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/detroit-police-chief-says-they-know-serial-killer-s-signature">but do know his signature</a></strong>. Out of a concern of inspiring copycat, Craig would not reveal that trademark signature - and would not say if they've collected DNA.</p><p>So far, only the first death has been ruled a homicide; a cause of death has not been determined for the other two women. Despite that, Craig said he felt strong enough in his belief that one person is responsible for all three deaths. </p><p>"Rather than wait (for another victim), he felt it was important to warn community about this possibility," Duggan said.</p><p>Duggan agreed, saying there could be more victims in vacant homes across Detroit. He said officers would be searching every home and, once determined they were cleared of victims, they would be certified to be boarded up.</p><p>"1,000 homes on the east side need boarded up. Teams are on overtime, working six days a week. The goal is to have every single house on east side boarded up by end of July," Duggan said.</p><p>He said there are also 1,000 homes on the west side and the goal is to have all vacant homes in the city boarded up by the end of September.</p><p><strong>MORE: <br /> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/police-need-help-identifying-third-woman-found-in-suspected-serial-killings" target="_blank">Police need help identifying third woman found in suspected serial killings</a></strong><br /> <strong><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/volunteers-activists-take-to-detroit-s-streets-in-search-for-serial-killer" target="_blank">Volunteers, activists take to Detroit's streets in search for serial killer</a></strong><br /> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/dpd-serial-killer-targeting-sex-workers-lures-them-to-abandoned-houses" target="_blank"><strong>DPD: Serial killer targeting sex workers lures them to abandoned houses</strong></a><br /> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/detroit-police-say-they-re-searching-for-serial-killer-rapist" target="_blank"><strong>Detroit Police say they're searching for possible serial killer, rapist</strong></a><br /> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/woman-s-body-found-in-vacant-house-on-mack-ave-near-mt-elliot" target="_blank"><strong>Woman's body found in vacant house on Mack Ave near Mt Elliot</strong></a></p><p>Duggan acknowledged that people can pry the boards of windows and doors and asks people who see this happen to call 313-267-4600 and report what's happening.</p><p>"We have to remove blight from this community," Duggan said.</p><p>To date, Duggan said there are 21,000 homes that have been boarded up. Of those, only 3,000 can be renovated and sold.</p><p>Duggan said they're knocking down between 3,500 and 4,000 homes each year that are within the federal demolition zone. The three women were all found in abandoned homes that were not part of the federal demolition zone, even though they were vacant and abandoned.</p><p>The homes that have been demolished in Detroit have been paid for a federal grant that applies to homes owned by the Land Bank. That money runs out in the spring and Duggan is pushing a $200 million to bond to remove the rest of the boarded up homes. He says, if approved, the bond would remove the rest of the boarded up homes in five years.</p><p>According to Craig, the serial killer first struck on March 19th. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-need-help-identifying-third-woman-found-in-suspected-serial-killings" title="Police need help identifying third woman found in suspected serial killings" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Chief_Craig__Duggan_hold_press_conferenc_0_7363543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Chief_Craig__Duggan_hold_press_conferenc_0_7363543_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Chief_Craig__Duggan_hold_press_conferenc_0_7363543_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Chief_Craig__Duggan_hold_press_conferenc_0_7363543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Chief_Craig__Duggan_hold_press_conferenc_0_7363543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chief Craig, Duggan hold press conference on suspected serial killer on Detroit's east side" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police need help identifying third woman found in suspected serial killings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 10:48AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Detroit police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman whose death is connected to what Chief Craig believes could be a serial killer situation on the east side. </p><p>The woman's body was found naked on Wednesday, June 5 at a vacant home on the 3000 block of Mack, near Mt. Elliot. </p><p>Craig said at a news conference Friday that the woman was black and small in stature, about 5 feet tall and 100 lbs. She had a short crop afro hairstyle, maybe about 3 inches. NUMBER TO CALL </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/detroit-man-charged-with-killing-2-gay-men-1-transgender-woman" title="Detroit man charged with killing 2 gay men, 1 transgender woman" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Devon Robinson was charged with targeting members of Detroit&#39;s LGBTQ community in the murders of two gay men, one transgender woman on May 25. (Wayne County Jail)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Detroit man charged with killing 2 gay men, 1 transgender woman</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Wayne County prosecutor said man suspect of shooting and killing three people and wounding two others in a Detroit home targeted them because they were part of the LGBTQ community.</p><p>The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 18-year-old Devon Robinson of Detroit faces three counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the May 25 shooting.</p><p>"The alleged actions of this defendant are disturbing on so many levels, but the fact that this happened during Pride Month adds salt into the wound. We must remain ever vigilant in our fight to eradicate hate in Wayne County and beyond," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a press release.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/let-it-rip/snyder-s-phone-seized-mexico-tariffs" title="Snyder's phone seized; Mexico tariffs" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michigan's attorney general has seized the former governor Rick Snyder's state-issued cell phone, along with those of dozens of other ex-officials in connection to the Flint water crisis." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Snyder's phone seized; Mexico tariffs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Michigan's attorney general has seized the former governor Rick Snyder's state-issued cell phone, along with those of dozens of other ex-officials in connection to the Flint water crisis.</p><p>Does this represent a new phase in the criminal probe? </p><p>And then, with just a few days until the Mexico tariffs go into effect, will Mexico blink? class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-need-help-identifying-third-woman-found-in-suspected-serial-killings" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/wjbk-body%20found%20mack-0605219_1559747476833.jpg_7354317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/wjbk-body%20found%20mack-0605219_1559747476833.jpg_7354317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/wjbk-body%20found%20mack-0605219_1559747476833.jpg_7354317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/wjbk-body%20found%20mack-0605219_1559747476833.jpg_7354317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/wjbk-body%20found%20mack-0605219_1559747476833.jpg_7354317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police need help identifying third woman found in suspected serial killings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-man-charged-with-killing-2-gay-men-1-transgender-woman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Devon&#x20;Robinson&#x20;was&#x20;charged&#x20;with&#x20;targeting&#x20;members&#x20;of&#x20;Detroit&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;LGBTQ&#x20;community&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;murders&#x20;of&#x20;two&#x20;gay&#x20;men&#x2c;&#x20;one&#x20;transgender&#x20;woman&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;25&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Wayne&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit man charged with killing 2 gay men, 1 transgender woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/snyder-s-phone-seized-mexico-tariffs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Snyder's phone seized; Mexico tariffs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/detroit-police-chief-to-hold-press-conference-on-east-side-serial-killer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/wjbk-dpd%20chief%20james%20craig%20generic-060319_1559586665379.jpg_7347237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/wjbk-dpd%20chief%20james%20craig%20generic-060319_1559586665379.jpg_7347237_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/wjbk-dpd%20chief%20james%20craig%20generic-060319_1559586665379.jpg_7347237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/wjbk-dpd%20chief%20james%20craig%20generic-060319_1559586665379.jpg_7347237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/wjbk-dpd%20chief%20james%20craig%20generic-060319_1559586665379.jpg_7347237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit police chief to hold press conference on east side serial killer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/4-kids-hurt-in-crash-overnight-with-underage-driver-on-outer-drive" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-outer%20drive%204%20kids%20ax-060719_1559907916592.jpg_7362863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-outer%20drive%204%20kids%20ax-060719_1559907916592.jpg_7362863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-outer%20drive%204%20kids%20ax-060719_1559907916592.jpg_7362863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-outer%20drive%204%20kids%20ax-060719_1559907916592.jpg_7362863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-outer%20drive%204%20kids%20ax-060719_1559907916592.jpg_7362863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4 kids hurt in crash overnight with underage driver on Outer Drive</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 